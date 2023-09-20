9 of the best Portsmouth cafes for a Full English cooked breakfast
We asked our readers for their favourite places to go for breakfast and they’ve come up with some fine choices.
By Steve Deeks
Published 20th Sep 2023, 17:43 BST
Where is the best breakfast place in Portsmouth? That was the question we put to readers and there was a huge response.
The recommendations came from all over Portsmouth and included a range of venues, from small greasy spoons to community centre cafes.
See some of the cafes readers recommend you visit soon.
