I asked our readers wher some of the city's biggest eyesores were - here's what they said...

9 of the biggest eyesores in Portsmouth including the former Troxy Cinema, as voted by our readers

By Sophie Lewis
Published 30th May 2025, 18:36 BST
Some of these might be historic buildings – but they haven’t stood the test of time.

I opened up a can of worms by asking our readers what the biggest eyesores were in Portsmouth – and we had a lot of responses. From a strip of shops at the start of Commercial Road to a list of abandoned shops, there is no shortage of spots in the city that are in need of some TLC.

Here are some of Portsmouth biggest eyesores, as voted by our readers:

The Civic Offices in Guildhall Walk was nominated as one of the ugliest building in Portsmouth by plenty of our readers.

1. Civic Offices, Portsmouth

The Civic Offices in Guildhall Walk was nominated as one of the ugliest building in Portsmouth by plenty of our readers. Photo: Contributed

The former Kwik Save in Stubbington Avenue, North End, has been voted by our readers as one of the ugliest spots in the city. Picture: Sarah Standing

2. Kwik Save

The former Kwik Save in Stubbington Avenue, North End, has been voted by our readers as one of the ugliest spots in the city. Picture: Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing

Cascades has been named one of the biggest eyesores in the city.

3. Cascades

Cascades has been named one of the biggest eyesores in the city. Photo: Google

Debenhams in Portsmouth's Commercial Road has been named one of the biggest eyesores in the city.

4. Debenhams - Commercial Road

Debenhams in Portsmouth's Commercial Road has been named one of the biggest eyesores in the city. Photo: -

