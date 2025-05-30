I opened up a can of worms by asking our readers what the biggest eyesores were in Portsmouth – and we had a lot of responses. From a strip of shops at the start of Commercial Road to a list of abandoned shops, there is no shortage of spots in the city that are in need of some TLC.
Here are some of Portsmouth biggest eyesores, as voted by our readers:
1. Civic Offices, Portsmouth
The Civic Offices in Guildhall Walk was nominated as one of the ugliest building in Portsmouth by plenty of our readers. Photo: Contributed
2. Kwik Save
The former Kwik Save in Stubbington Avenue, North End, has been voted by our readers as one of the ugliest spots in the city. Picture: Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing
3. Cascades
Cascades has been named one of the biggest eyesores in the city. Photo: Google
4. Debenhams - Commercial Road
Debenhams in Portsmouth's Commercial Road has been named one of the biggest eyesores in the city. Photo: -