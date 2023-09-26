9 pubs across Hampshire with stunning views

There are many fine pubs across Hampshire boasting stunning views while you unwind with a drink or some food.
We have compiled a list of some pubs you may want to visit.
1. Cams Mill
Cams Mill Restaurant, at Cams Milll, Fareham, is a beautiful large oak-framed barn with amazing views of the estuary. The large patio garden seats up to 60 guests and has views of the Saltern Lake off Portsmouth Harbour. Photo: Kimberely Barber
2. The Churchillian - Cosham
Set on Portsdown Hill, the beer garden at The Churchillian offers amazing scenic views of Portsmouth and is a perfect place to spend a sunny afternoon. Picture: Mike Cooter Photo: Mike Cooter
3. The Spice Island Inn, Old Portsmouth
The Spice Island Inn, Old Portsmouth, has beer garden which overlooks the harbour offering beautiful views by day and night - making it a perfect place for fish and chips. Picture: Shaun Roster Photo: SR
4. The Osborne View, Fareham
The Osborne View is tucked down Hill Head Road and it is a prime venue that offers up a range of delicious food options. There is an entire area at the back which overlooks the beach. Photo: Google