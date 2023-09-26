News you can trust since 1877
9 pubs across Hampshire with stunning views

There are many fine pubs across Hampshire boasting stunning views while you unwind with a drink or some food.
By Steve Deeks
Published 26th Sep 2023, 10:52 BST

We have compiled a list of some pubs you may want to visit.

Cams Mill Restaurant, at Cams Milll, Fareham, is a beautiful large oak-framed barn with amazing views of the estuary. The large patio garden seats up to 60 guests and has views of the Saltern Lake off Portsmouth Harbour.

1. Cams Mill

Cams Mill Restaurant, at Cams Milll, Fareham, is a beautiful large oak-framed barn with amazing views of the estuary. The large patio garden seats up to 60 guests and has views of the Saltern Lake off Portsmouth Harbour. Photo: Kimberely Barber

Set on Portsdown Hill, the beer garden at The Churchillian offers amazing scenic views of Portsmouth and is a perfect place to spend a sunny afternoon. Picture: Mike Cooter

2. The Churchillian - Cosham

Set on Portsdown Hill, the beer garden at The Churchillian offers amazing scenic views of Portsmouth and is a perfect place to spend a sunny afternoon. Picture: Mike Cooter Photo: Mike Cooter

The Spice Island Inn, Old Portsmouth, has beer garden which overlooks the harbour offering beautiful views by day and night - making it a perfect place for fish and chips. Picture: Shaun Roster

3. The Spice Island Inn, Old Portsmouth

The Spice Island Inn, Old Portsmouth, has beer garden which overlooks the harbour offering beautiful views by day and night - making it a perfect place for fish and chips. Picture: Shaun Roster Photo: SR

The Osborne View is tucked down Hill Head Road and it is a prime venue that offers up a range of delicious food options. There is an entire area at the back which overlooks the beach.

4. The Osborne View, Fareham

The Osborne View is tucked down Hill Head Road and it is a prime venue that offers up a range of delicious food options. There is an entire area at the back which overlooks the beach. Photo: Google

