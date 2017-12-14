90s stars join up for triple bill

ROCK fans of a certain vintage should make a date in their diaries for a show at the Guildhall in Portsmouth.

What’s described as ‘a glorious collision of anthemic British rock’ is coming to the venue.

Reef, The Wildhearts and Terrorvision, will perform a triple-header on May 24 next year.

Tickets are already on sale.

Tony Wright of Terrorvision said: ‘It’s going to be great to find out what was going on in the 90s and what it sounded like.

‘I’ve seen the pics and so I know we were there – but to experience it first-hand will be ace.’

Reef lead singer Gary Stringer added: ‘Really amped to be hitting the road this May and joining up with the guys from Terrorvision and The Wildhearts.

‘It’s gonna be a blast! See you there, happy days.’

Ginger of The Wildhearts said: ‘We are honoured to be a part of this legendary tour. Mainly because it means that we’re still alive, but also because it gives us a chance to prove that we were always the best band of this whole bunch.’