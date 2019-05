Peninsular Artists are holding an exciting charitable art exhibition, Turning The Tide, at the Explosions Museum. Priddys Hard, Gosport in aid of the Plastic Oceans charity.

Rubbish On The Beach by Jean Aherne. Turning The Tide art exhibition at Explosion Museum, Gosport. Picture: Chris Moorhouse. (120419-21) JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Ailsa Brims, left, and Chris Lewis, both of Peninsular Artists, with some of Chris' work. Turning The Tide art exhibition at Explosion Museum, Gosport. Picture: Chris Moorhouse. (120419-18) JPIMedia Buy a Photo

What Can We Do? by Kristy Fleury, Anna Evie and Maia. Turning The Tide art exhibition at Explosion Museum, Gosport. Picture: Chris Moorhouse. (120419-20) JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Shard 1 by Mary Weguelin. The Tide art exhibition at Explosion Museum, Gosport. Picture: Chris Moorhouse. (120419-25) JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more