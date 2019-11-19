A family celebration in Gosport for Ethel Ray's 100th birthday

Portsmouth birthday girl Ethel Ray celebrated her centenary surrounded by her friends and family on November 8.

Born in Portsmouth, Ethel grew up with her three siblings Frank, Hilda and John in Asylum Road which is now Locksway Road, Milton.

Ethel with her great-grandson one-year-old Logan Ray Downie who has travelled from the USA to be at the party. Picture: Duncan Shepherd

Ethel married her childhood sweetheart Charlie Ray at Portsmouth Register Office when she was just 17 years old. The couple went on to have four children, Peter, Ted, Alan, and Wendy.

Throughout her life Ethel has loved to knit and dance. Her passion for dance was passed on to her daughter Wendy who took part in competitions and Ethel helped out and also created certificates.

On her birthday on November 8, Ethel celebrated at Victory Court, Gosport, with her friends, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

‘I enjoyed it very much,’ says Ethel.

Ethel with her birthday message from The Queen. Picture: Duncan Shepherd

‘It was lovely seeing all the family.’

When asked how she feels about being 100 years old, she quips: ‘I’m proud but it’s hard work.’