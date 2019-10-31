A Hampshire man has won £1m on the EuroMillions

A mystery man from Hampshire has won £1m on the EuroMillions.

Known only as Mr M he has become a millionaire without ever touching a ticket.

The lucky man scooped the life-changing prize of £1m in the EuroMillions draw on Tuesday, October 15.

Mr. M, who plans to pay off his mortgage with his winnings, played a EuroMillions Lucky Dip through national-lottery.co.uk and has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.

READ MORE: How long do you have to claim EuroMillions and National Lottery prizes?

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at the National Lottery, said: ‘Huge congratulations to Mr. M for winning this fantastic prize without even touching a ticket.

‘After a few simple clicks he has become a millionaire and can now look forward to living life mortgage free!

‘With many people leading busy lives, playing online is becoming increasingly popular. It means you can make sure your lucky numbers are always in the draw and your ticket is always checked.’

READ MORE: Portsmouth’s National Lottery winner Leroy is ‘overwhelmed’ by £3.8m Lotto jackpot

Playing interactively couldn’t be easier; not only are your numbers checked for you but you are also notified when you have won, receiving the good news via an email that is delivered directly into your inbox.

Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.