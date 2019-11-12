A happy 100th birthday for Portsmouth lady Kath Hooper

Waterlooville birthday girl Kath Hooper says she is ‘amazed to reach 100 years old’.

Born on November 2, 1919, in Portsmouth, Eva Kathleen, nee Chapman, grew up with her brother Pete and parents Walter and Nan.

Kath Hooper with her son Jeff and his wife Clare with their daughters (l to r), Rosie and Sarah. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (031119-2)

When she was just 16 years old, Kath met her future husband Leslie Hooper at a dance and the couple married in 1942.

During the Second World War, Kath was a land girl and also worked in the dockyard as a tracer.

The Hoopers had two children Jeff and Trevor, and today Kath has four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

The birthday girl celebrated at Hambledon Hall with her friends and family and believes the most important lesson she has learnt is to be kind and tolerant.