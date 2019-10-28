A Harry Potter treasure hunt is happening in Portsmouth tomorrow - here is how to take part

Dust off your wizard robes, grab your Hogwarts house scarves and get ready for a magical adventure in Portsmouth.

Like a household object in Professor McGonagall’s class, our city will be transfigured into a land of haunted items, owls and treasure.

A Harry Potter themed treasure hunt will take place in Portsmouth tomorrow

Wannabe witches and wizards across the Portsmouth area are being summoned to take their turns in your very own Tri-Wizard tournament as you follow clues throughout the city for the chance to win the Halloween hunt.

This Harry Potter themed treasure hunt will take place tomorrow and is being orchestrated by Portsmouth Comic Con – sadly not the Ministry of Magic.

The event, which will return to the Guildhall in May 2020, will be releasing clues on its official twitter account throughout the day.

Parents and little ones are all welcome to take part, with the first one to solves the clues winning – but fear not, there will be lots of consolation prizes for those who miss out too.

Starting at noon on Tuesday the first clue will be released on Portsmouth Comic Con’s Twitter account – click here for a link.

This clue will lead to a location in the city, you must decrypt the clue and head to that place.

If you find the haunted item at the cryptic location then you have to take a picture of you with it, with the hashtag #PCC20 and tag Portsmouth Comic Con in it on Twitter.

They will then send you the next clue privately via Twitter DM – and make sure you take the haunted item with you so it can be destroyed in the Guildhall School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

The first person to find the haunted item will be given a five minute head-start after which they will release the location of the haunted item for everyone else playing.

If you weren’t the first to unriddle the clue, then you can still go to the location and get your haunted item!

Every location will have several haunted items there, take one and leave the others for any other aspiring witches and wizards to collect.

The first person to complete all clues on Twitter and collect all haunted items and bring them back to the Guildhall School of Witchcraft and Wizardry with will be the winner.

There will also be prizes for everyone else who completes the hunt with a whole set.

Will you be taking part in the Harry Potter treasure hunt? Let us know in the comments below!