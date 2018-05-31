A hen-do with a twist - could you adopt one of these rescued animals?

WHEN people think about getting a new pet, most people gravitate towards cats, dogs, rabbits and so on.

But an urgent appeal has been launched by a welfare trust, which has more than 100 hens that are in desperate need of a home.

Cats and hens can become best friends, as it turns out! Picture: Karl Mortimer / BHWT

The hens have been saved from slaughterhouses across the UK and will now be re-homed as pet playmates by the British Hen Welfare Trust.

On Sunday, June 10, a re-homing event for 117 Hampshire hens will be taking place in Rowlands Castle.

Marketing officer Francesca Taffs said: ‘It’s a common misconception that hens won’t get along with other family pets, but this couldn’t be further from the truth.

‘In fact, we’ve known these ex-bats to become quite attached to cats, dogs and even llamas.

‘So long as they know their place in the pecking order, everyone will get along just fine.’

For more information about the event and to register your interest, call the trust on 01884 860084.