DO you think you have want it takes to tell if someone is guilty of murder or not?

If you answered yes, or if you’ve always wondered what sitting on a jury would be like, well now could be your chance.

A gripping live murder trial experience is coming to Portsmouth on Tuesday, September 10, at the Village Hotel in Cosham.

You will be faced with case of Frank Lane who is accused of murdering his wife Alison on March 25, 2017. But her body has never been found.

Just like a real trial, a judge will preside over the case and the prosecution and defence will call witnesses to the stand to give evidence.

READ MORE: Things to do in the Portsmouth area on Wednesday and Thursday

As part of the jury it will be up to you make up your mind whether Frank Lane murdered his wife or not.

Executive producer Samuel Piri said: ‘There’s a real current appetite for crime and justice programmes at the moment and we wanted to test how fit for purpose our justice system is in this modern age.’

The experience is touring the country throughout the year as part of a social experiment to test the robustness of the jury system in the UK.

Mr Piri added: ‘The fascinating thing about this experiment is that the same trial and evidence could produce different verdicts in different locations – it’s fascinating.’

It has been produced by leading barristers and the ITAE Group it will accurately reflect what a Jury is privy to in a real court case.

The evidence presented and the people involved are all authentic.

Following the trial, you will deliberate at your table before giving your verdict - exactly like a real Jury.

READ MORE: Things to do in the Portsmouth area on Thursday and Friday

Alex Khan from London-North Western Trains attended a screening event said: ‘The experience was incredible, there were people who had made up their minds before they had even sat down.

‘The whole thing is a mind game, a man’s liberty is at stake here and the weight of responsibility is huge. I began to question my own decisions.’

Tickets for the trial start at £55 and includes a two course meal before the trial begins – click here to buy them.