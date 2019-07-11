A 'mystery' Hampshire man bags 'life-changing' £1m in National Lottery draw

HAMPSHIRE has a new millionaire after a ‘mystery man’ scooped a top prize in a lottery draw.

The Lotto winner – who has not been identified and is known only as Mr R – clinched a life-changing £1m by matching five main numbers and the bonus ball in a Lotto draw last month.

The mystery millionaire bagged his prize by chance after choosing his numbers at random in a lucky dip online.

Now the lucky ticket-holder has set his sights on paying off his mortgage and renovating his home as well as supporting his family and buying a new car.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: ‘Huge congratulations to Mr R for winning this fantastic prize without even touching a ticket – after a few simple clicks he has become a millionaire.’

On average, the National Lottery raises about £30m each week for communities projects through the sales of tickets.