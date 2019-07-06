DODGEMS, rollercoasters and even a helter-skelter have been opened on a Portsmouth pier for families to enjoy.

On Saturday, the owners of South Parade Pier in Southsea unveiled a funfair, as it was officially opened by the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Councillor David Fuller.

The Lord Mayor of Portsmouth being chased down on the dodgems. Picture: David George

For £7.50 youngsters can jump on all the different rides and attractions, which have already seen hundreds of children flock to the seafront.

A permanent addition to the pier, the funfair has been praised by parents as a 'perfect' place to take their little ones, reminding them of how they spent their summers as youngsters themselves.

Janice Ford, of Fareham, came to the pier with her son Darren and granddaughter, nine-year-old Heleena.

She said: 'For the little ones this place is great.

'It's somewhere different to take them rather than simply going to the beach.

'There's not been anything like this around here for a good few years, and I think it's only going to get busier and more popular.'

Rachel Ballard, of Emsworth, brought her four-year-old daughter, Georgiana, and visiting friends from Sweden to the pier.

'My daughter is absolutely loving it,' said Rachel. 'I think this is perfect for people of her age.

'Having a funfair on the pier is a traditional English thing, it's what people want to see when they come to the seaside.'

The pier's owner, Tommy Ware, has been planning the funfair for many months.

He said: ‘I am over the moon with how it has all turned out – it looks fantastic.

‘This has been in the works for more than a year now, so it’s great to see it all come together.

‘I think the message from me to people in Portsmouth is very simple; this is the future of the pier and we would love to see everyone come on down to enjoy themselves here.’

The Lord Mayor, Cllr David Fuller, joined some of the children on the dodgems after his speech.

‘To me, the pier is as iconic as the Spinnaker Tower,’ he said. ‘It’s a massive part of Portsmouth’s heritage and I’m glad to see it being used in this way.’