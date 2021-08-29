A new mural has been unveiled in Portsmouth - and this is what it looks like

A special tree planting ceremony took place in a play area in Greetham Street, Southsea to celebrate the lifting of lockdown.

The enclosed green space between Rednal and Maxstoke Houses was decorated with balloons and paper flowers as local people gathered to enjoy music, arts, games, sports, and food.

Margaret Lowther with some of the children from the neighbourhood in front of the new mural. Picture: Emily Turner

Resident Margaret Lowther organised the tree planting and the lockdown lifting celebration, as she said she wanted to do something for the neighbourhood children who had been so good throughout the lockdowns.

She said: ‘It is hard for us all trying to get back to a bit of normality, so I thought this might help lift their moods.’

There was also a raffle, and games such as name the teddy and guess the weight of the cake.

The community’s local vicar asked all the children present to take part in a blessing on the new tree.

Bishop Paul blesses the new tree with the help of some of the children at the celebration. Picture: Emily Turner

Bishop Paul, from Holy Angels, Portsmouth, a parish of the Ecumenical Catholic Church UK, is a fellow resident.

He said that the shared play area had been a blessing during the lockdowns, and it had become an ‘open air cathedral’ for the community.

In his blessing of the tree, Bishop Paul said: ‘This new and infant tree and the new mural stands for commitment throughout lockdown.

‘It celebrates our young people.’

Children who live in the neighbourhood can decorate the tree for any occasion, such as Christmas or Easter, or when they are feeling down.

Charter School art students had also completed a bright, colourful mural on a play area wall as part of the celebrations.

The painted rocks with children’s names lining the mural, Margaret said, represent the ‘rocky road back to recovery’ after the lockdowns.

Margaret also thanks cllr Kirsty Mellor for help organising the tree planting, as well as thanking Billie Coe of Portsmouth Creates and the team at 2 Sisters for their creative help with the mural and with providing colouring pages for children to enjoy on the day.

Children in the community presented Margaret with a card, flowers, cake, chocolate and wine to thank her for organising the celebration.

