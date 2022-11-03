This three bedroom property is on Bertie Road, Milton, and is only a stone’s throw from Eastney beach, which is less than a mile away.

It is also close to local amenities on Milton Road and the home is in a great catchment area for schools in the vicinity.

The property is in a cul-de-sac, which offers brilliant parking for residents.

The front reception room has a beautiful fireplace with original detailed coving, and the room is decorated in a simple green and white palette, which can be easily altered to suit the new owners preference.

The house is full of storage space and is light and airy throughout, with natural light seeping through to open up the spaces.

The kitchen area has a wall and base units in white along with open shelving and space for a fridge freezer, dishwasher and cooker, as well as a back door that leads out into a conservatory space, which has further storage possibilities.

The largest bedroom, which is at the front of the property, has a built-in wardrobe and a big window.

Décor is a crisp white throughout the rooms and adjacent is the family bathroom, which has a white suite and shower over bath.

If you are interested in this property, contact Chinneck Shaw Estate Agents on 023 9211 9867.

1. The kitchen Bertie Road, Southsea. 3 Bedroom house ideal for first time buyer ready to move straight into. £275,000. Photo: - Photo Sales

2. The reception area Bertie Road, Southsea. 3 Bedroom house ideal for first time buyer ready to move straight into. £275,000. Photo: - Photo Sales

3. The double bedroom Bertie Road, Southsea. 3 Bedroom house ideal for first time buyer ready to move straight into. £275,000. Photo: - Photo Sales

4. The reception area Bertie Road, Southsea. 3 Bedroom house ideal for first time buyer ready to move straight into. £275,000. Photo: - Photo Sales