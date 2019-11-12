A Question of Sport live is coming to the Mayflower: Here is when it is and how to get tickets

TO CELEBRATE its 50th anniversary, the world’s longest running TV sports quiz is hosting an all-new live tour.

BBC’s A Question of Sport will visit 10 cities across the UK in April and May next year including Mayflower Theatre in Southampton.

Starring host Sue Barker and resident team captains Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell, along with big-name guests from across the sporting world will visit the theatre on Sunday May 24.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday on ticketmaster.co.uk

A Question of Sport Live will follow the small-screen format featuring many of the rounds and challenges fans of the hit show know and love.

It is also truly interactive as audience members will be able to participate by directly posing questions to the teams and getting involved in some rounds before the traditional ‘Sprint Finish’ climax.

Sue said: ‘2020 is a landmark year for A Question of Sport. It’s the show’s 50th anniversary and I can’t think of a better way to celebrate this Golden Anniversary than to take the show around the country.

‘We had such a brilliant time on the last tour so I can’t wait to do it again.’

Phil added: ‘ It’s a thrill to be able to take A Question of Sport from people’s living rooms into arenas and theatres across the UK. The interaction with the crowd is brilliant and it’s always a really exciting, hilarious and fun night out.’

A Question of Sport first burst onto the nation’s TV screens in January 1970. More than 1,000 episodes have been broadcast and more than 2,000 of the biggest names in British and international sport have appeared as panellists.

The other tour dates are:

April 17 – Glasgow SEC Armadillo

April 24 – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena April 24

April 27 – Birmingham Symphony Hall

April 28 – Newcastle City Hall

May 1 – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

May 2 – Manchester Bridgewater Hall

May 3 – Sheffield City Hall

May 12 – London The London Palladium

May 23 – Plymouth Pavilions