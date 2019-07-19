A sausage and cider festival is coming to Portsmouth - here's all you need to know

THE ‘world’s biggest sausage party’ is coming to Portsmouth later this year.

Sausage and Cider Festival will be rolling into the city on Saturday, September 21 and will be taking over the Guildhall.

It promises a day of filled with cider, beer, live music, fun and of course... a great array of sausage from around the world.

On it’s Facebook page, the festival claims it is the ‘world's biggest sausage party’ and also promises eating contests, a gin bar, live bands and DJs.

There will be two separate sessions running on the day one from noon until 5pm and a second one which will last from 6pm to 11pm on September 21, both are for over 18s only.

Tickets are available for £12.50 per session on SeeTickets - you can purchase them by clicking here

