A32 crash leaves 13-year-old girl with 'serious injuries'

POLICE are appealing for information after an incident on the A32 left a 13-year-old girl with serious injuries.

The authority believes the girl was struck by a vehicle near Corhampton post office on Warnford Road at around 7.45am on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said: ‘We are trying to identify the vehicle - anyone who saw this incident should call 101 quoting 44190359241.

‘We are also keen to hear from anyone who has dash cam footage of their journey through Corhampton (travelling north or south) between 7.40am and 7.50am.’