Firefighters raced to a vehicle alight on the A3(M) that had mysteriously exploded into flames.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A3(M). Picture: Google Street View. | Google Street View

As reported, the dramatic incident on the northbound section at Clanfield saw congestion in the area with a lane closed. The situation has now been resolved with no one injured.

A fire service spokesperson said: “We were alerted to a vehicle fire just after 12:30pm today on the A3(M) northbound. Crews from Havant and Cosham used breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to extinguish the flames.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The stop message was issued at 1.17pm. The cause of the fire is unknown, but the occupant of the vehicle was not injured.”

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at approximately 12.40pm today (Saturday 17 May) to a report of a vehicle fire on the A3, near to the junction for Horndean.

“Officers attended along with our Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service partners. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.”

AA Traffic News said previously: “Slow traffic and one lane closed due to vehicle fire on A3(M) Northbound at A3 (Clanfield). Congestion to J2 (Horndean / Cowplain).”

The incident has now been cleared and the road is running back to normal.