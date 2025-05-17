A3(M) fire: Firefighters raced to vehicle that mysteriously exploded into flames - update
As reported, the dramatic incident on the northbound section at Clanfield saw congestion in the area with a lane closed. The situation has now been resolved with no one injured.
A fire service spokesperson said: “We were alerted to a vehicle fire just after 12:30pm today on the A3(M) northbound. Crews from Havant and Cosham used breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to extinguish the flames.
“The stop message was issued at 1.17pm. The cause of the fire is unknown, but the occupant of the vehicle was not injured.”
A police spokesperson said: “We were called at approximately 12.40pm today (Saturday 17 May) to a report of a vehicle fire on the A3, near to the junction for Horndean.
“Officers attended along with our Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service partners. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.”
AA Traffic News said previously: “Slow traffic and one lane closed due to vehicle fire on A3(M) Northbound at A3 (Clanfield). Congestion to J2 (Horndean / Cowplain).”
The incident has now been cleared and the road is running back to normal.