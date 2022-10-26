ACRO is looking for Fareham residents to join their police unit
FAREHAM-based national police unit is looking for people to join their team.
ACRO is a leader in the field of biometrics and criminal information to help make communities safer in the UK and around the world.
They are looking to find people to join their team and are holding a recruitment evening from 5pm to 7pm on November 2, where people will be able to find out about the opportunities and benefits on offer, as well as valuable guidance on the application process.
Most Popular
The unit offers multiple benefits including competitive salaries, flexible, hybrid and permanent roles with the option to progress within the company, a pension scheme and leisure schemes.
The Hampshire Constabulary Contact Management team will also be on hand at the recruitment event where the will discuss roles within the control room, which is responsible for deploying police officers, and the contact centre, which is where staff are responsible for answering emergency calls.