News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

ACRO is looking for Fareham residents to join their police unit

FAREHAM-based national police unit is looking for people to join their team.

By Sophie Lewis
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Oct 2022, 5:44pm

ACRO is a leader in the field of biometrics and criminal information to help make communities safer in the UK and around the world.

They are looking to find people to join their team and are holding a recruitment evening from 5pm to 7pm on November 2, where people will be able to find out about the opportunities and benefits on offer, as well as valuable guidance on the application process.

Read More
Princess Anne to visit Gosport to open new community hub for military families a...
Police officers

Most Popular

The unit offers multiple benefits including competitive salaries, flexible, hybrid and permanent roles with the option to progress within the company, a pension scheme and leisure schemes.

The Hampshire Constabulary Contact Management team will also be on hand at the recruitment event where the will discuss roles within the control room, which is responsible for deploying police officers, and the contact centre, which is where staff are responsible for answering emergency calls.

Fareham