OVER 700 additional staff have been drafted in at the French border for a series of practical exercises to prepare for Brexit later this month.

Preparations are underway ahead of the deadline on October 31 amid fears lorries will not have the right paper work in time for the deadline.

Portsmouth International Port. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The UK could still strike a deal with the EU with discussions taking place but alternative arrangements are being made in case of a ‘no-deal Brexit’.

READ MORE: Portsmouth EU nationals face Brexit nightmare