Additional exhibition date added for Wellington Way development plans in Waterlooville

PLANS to demolish part of a town shopping centre and build a block of flats will go on display again after developers announced another exhibition date.

Scores of Waterlooville residents cast their eyes over the latest proposals for Wellington Way at a drop-in afternoon at the town’s library on May 30.

Artist's impression of the three-storey car park that would replace the current car park for Wellington Way if planning goes ahead

Two planning applications have been lodged for the project, which respectively propose to demolish the southern end of Wellington Way Shopping Centre and build 264 flats and build a three-storey, 263-space car park nearby.

Residents had feared many would be unable to see the plans after the previous exhibition took place between working hours.

But another exhibition will take place on Saturday, between 11am and 2pm, at Waterlooville Community Centre in Maurepas Way.

The event will give visitors the chance to ask representatives for the developers questions about the proposals.