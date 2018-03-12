After 40 years of competitions, this Fareham dog owner has finally won a Crufts prize

Have your say

AFTER attending competitions for nearly 40 years, an owner and her dog scooped a prize at Crufts.

Marilyn Baker from Fareham took three-year-old Bearded Collie Braidy to Crufts 2018 at Birmingham’s NEC and picked up the Best of Breed award.

The 63-year-old said: ‘I am just gobsmacked.

‘I have been showing since the early 1980s, and never had this success.’

Retired radiographer Marilyn joined 22,000 pooches for the 127th edition of the world’s largest dog show with Whippet Collooney Tartan Tease crowned Best in Show.

She said: ‘It’s the icing on the cake!

‘I am so proud of Braidy for getting the accolade of the breed.

‘She’s very happy, she loves cuddles.

‘She’s very easy-going – she’s perfect!’

Visitors learnt about 200 different breeds at the Discover Dogs zone, crossbreeds competed for the Scruffts crown and the Friends for Life event reminded people about the truly inspiring and unique stories that show dogs at their absolute best.