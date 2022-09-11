News you can trust since 1877
Alert issued after 80-year-old man goes missing in Portsmouth

An 80-year-old man has gone missing in Portsmouth.

By Tom Morton
Sunday, 11th September 2022, 5:00 pm

Thomas Atrill was last seen at about 7.30am today in Carnarvon Road, Buckland, carrying a camera bag.

He is white, about 5ft 9in, of a medium build. He has grey hair and a small goatee beard, and a number of tattoos on both of his arms.

Missing 80-year-old Thomas Atrill from Portsmouth Picture released by Hampshire police

Thomas is likely to be wearing light trousers, a navy blue jacket and a flat cap.

A police spokesman said: ‘Since being reported missing, officers have been carrying out extensive enquires to locate Thomas and we, along with his family, are concerned for his welfare. As such, we are appealing to the public for assistance in finding him.’

Anyone who has seen Thomas or knows where is is can call 101, quoting reference 44220370708.