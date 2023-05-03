News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
2 hours ago RSPCA appeal after family cat found dead in ‘barbaric’ spring trap
4 hours ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike
6 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
11 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
12 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion

All lanes closed on the M27 near busy junction after crash this evening

All lanes have been closed on the M27 near a busy junction after a crash this evening.

By Steve Deeks
Published 3rd May 2023, 18:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 19:39 BST

Live travel service Romanse has reported that all lanes at the M27 junction 3 westbound are closed, with delays stretching back to junction 4 at the M3 interchange. The disruption was caused by a crash on the M271 southbound at Brownhill Way heading into Southampton.

READ NOW: Thief in court

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘All lanes now CLOSED at #M27 J3 due to the RTI at J1/Brownhill Way #Southampton,’ a post on Twitter said.

Most Popular

***

UPDATE: All lanes now cleared

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Break-in arrest

M27 crashM27 crash
M27 crash
Related topics:M27SouthamptonTwitter