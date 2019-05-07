All our best pictures from May Mayre in Fratton this year
LAUGHTER and joy filled the grounds of a church in Fratton, as thousands of people flocked to a fair that has become a major part of the community.
The annual May Fayre at St Mary’s Church in Fratton entertained children and adults alike with a whole host of entertainment acts and attractions. The News was on hand to capture all the fun. Here are our best pictures from the event. Can you spot yourself?
Morris dancers entertain the crowds. Picture: Sarah Standing (060519-8237)