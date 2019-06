The News has been looking back through our archive and discovered school prom pictures from the 00s. Here is a gallery of our pictures from then, complete with awful haircuts! Can you spot yourself?

Priory Prom, Marriott, L-R, Marlon Doyle, Oliver Cooper, Alex Campbell, Samuel Penington and Sam Elson (072880-17_proms) Mick Young JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

Mayfield Prom, South Parade Pier (072880-06_proms) Mick Young JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Mayfield Prom, South Parade Pier, Lucy Moore and Joe Harmes (072880-08_proms) Mick Young JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

Mayfield Prom, South Parade Pier (072880-10_proms) Mick Young JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

View more