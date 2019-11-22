A COUNCIL has divided opinions after unveiling a 16ft ski-ing marmot as the pièce de résistance of its Christmas lights display.

Alton Town Council has spent £20,000 on the display, which has the giant Alpine rodent, nicknamed ‘Marmite’, as its centrepiece.

Marmite the ski-ing marmot at the centre of Alton's Christmas display. Picture: Alton Town Council/PA Wire

But some residents of the Hampshire town have questioned the choice, which follows last year's display featuring a Santa hat, querying its links with the Christmas story.

Emma English wrote on the council's Facebook page: ‘I just don't understand! Whatever it is, it has no relevance to Christmas, it's embarrassing and just plain ugly. I struggled to like the Christmas hat we had last year but this is another low.’

Carole Samuda added: ‘I could understand it if we had some connection to ski-ing but it seems a bit of an odd thing for Alton to have.’

But others were more supportive, with Caroline Wren saying: ‘I think it's fantastic, the children of Alton will love this and Christmas is for them after all.’

And Sara Cantello added: ‘I think Marmite is a great name for it because people will either love it or hate it, I think it's great.’

A council spokeswoman said the design was chosen ‘to bring a smile to people's faces, particularly the children’.

She added: ‘We realised that people were really keen to take selfies with it and it was definitely a talking point.

‘Marmite this year is most certainly a talking point and has had over 25,000 views on our Facebook page alone.’

The spokeswoman said the marmot was chosen over alternative designs of giant baubles or a polar bear.

She explained: ‘The marmot was felt to be the most unusual, quirky, and was the best value.’