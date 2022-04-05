Amanda Holden and other celebrities who have lived in or were born in Portsmouth. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Amanda Holden, Ant Middleton, Love Island contestant Demi Jones, Arnold Schwarzenegger and 27 other celebrities and famous faces who were born or lived in Portsmouth

FOR a city that covers just nine square miles in area, Portsmouth has long produced and attracted an astounding number of famous faces.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 3:34 pm

From those who are born in the city or just chose to come and live here for a time, there has been many a celebrity who have called Portsea Island home.

Here are 31 celebrities who are from or have called Portsmouth home at one point or another.

Make sure to click through all of the pages to see the full list.

1. Ant Middleton

You may recognise him from SAS: Who Dares Wins on Channel 4 and Ant Middleton was born in Portsmouth in 1980. He returned to the city to promote his book last year for his book tour.

2. Arnold Schwarzenegger

While Arnie admittedly wasn't born in Portsmouth he did actually live and train in the city for a short time during the 1960s during his bodybuilder days - so hopefully 'He'll be Back'.

3. Matt Edmondson

Radio presenter Matt Edmondson went to St Edmund's Catholic School in Portsmouth. He was born in the city as well. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

4. Geeta Basra

When you picture Bollywood stars, Portsmouth is not one of the places you'd expect one to come from. However that's exactly what Geeta Basra has achieved after being born and raised here.

