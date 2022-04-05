From those who are born in the city or just chose to come and live here for a time, there has been many a celebrity who have called Portsea Island home.
MORE: 33 films and TV shows you may not have known were filmed in Hampshire | 12 of the most famous people from Hampshire | Amanda Holden's embarrassing 'joke' at Eurovision reminded me of my own biggest regret | Amanda Holden’s Britain's Got Talent to return to ITV next month after two years
Here are 31 celebrities who are from or have called Portsmouth home at one point or another.
Make sure to click through all of the pages to see the full list.
The News is more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription to support our journalism. You can subscribe here for unlimited access to Portsmouth news and information online.
Page 1 of 8