Amateur golfers take on professionals in 40th Pro-Am tournament at Waterlooville Golf Club

GOLFERS of all skill levels took part in a tournament celebrating decades of competitions at Waterlooville Golf Club.

Professionals and amateurs from across the south gathered for the 40th Pro-Am tournament held at the course in Cherry Tree Avenue.

Vice Captain of Waterlooville Golf Club - Simon Murray . Picture: Malcolm Wells (190807-6089)

The first Pro-Am competition was set to be held at the club in 1979, but poor conditions led to it being rescheduled for August 1980, when 164 players joined in with the contest.

Players from across the region have flocked to the course each year since, with no exception at the 40th which took place on Wednesday.

New sponsorship from Facilities Management Southern meant this year’s prizes were bigger and better than ever, with a car being offered for one of the hole-in-one shots and £1,500 awarded to the professional winners on the day.

Other events which have become a regular feature of the Waterlooville Pro-Am include nearest the pin, goodie bags, a halfway hut and hole-in-one prizes on all five of the par three holes, funded by the sponsors.

Waterlooville Golf Club Pro-Am celebrating their 40th Anniversary. Graham Knowles - PGA starter. Picture: Malcolm Wells (190807-6115)

To mark the celebratory year, the club held a raffle and golfers were entertained with live music in the evening during the prize-giving ceremony.

Various new activities were introduced on the course to mix things up, including a straightest drive competition.

To make the celebration even more fun for the golfers, there was a ‘wheelbarrow of wine’ competition, the name-on-a-fiver raffle, and a free membership to the club was up for grabs to one lucky winner of the head and tails competition.

Funds throughout the day were raised in support of mental health charity Mind, which was chosen by Facilities Management Southern.

Mark Wycherley, secretary manager, said: ‘This year is our 40th anniversary so we are delighted to have secured the support of such a generous and proactive sponsor.

‘The really great news is that Facilities Management Southern intend to support us for a few years, so hopefully this is just the start of our Pro-Am being known as one of the best for everyone involved.’