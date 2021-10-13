Doris Stibbs enjoyed her special day on October 12 along with her grandchildren and friends at Emsworth House residential home.

Born 1915 in Putney, London, and the oldest of three children, Doris met her future husband Walter when they were teenagers.

Doris Stibbs is pictured celebrating her 106th birthday with friends and family. Picture: Sam Stephenson

After marrying in 1937, the couple moved to Portsmouth for Walter’s work, and lived near Fratton Park for many years.

Doris was a housewife and never worked during her married life, focusing instead on her family.

Sharon Holland, Doris’s granddaughter, said: ‘In her younger years she loved snooker and wrestling, she was a fanatical knitter.

‘They weren’t really social people - their family was everything.’

Doris Stibbs. Picture: Sam Stephenson

She moved to Emsworth with her husband when they were in their 70s.

Husband Walter - who Doris called ‘Wal’ - passed away in 2003.

About 10 people attended Doris’s party yesterday, bringing cards and gifts for the birthday girl who was decked out in a celebratory sash.

Staff at the care home also joined in the fun.

Cake and cards for Doris's birthday. Picture: Sam Stephenson

Melanie Brodison, registered manager at Emsworth House, said that Doris ‘loves a party’.

She added: ‘Everyone from Emsworth House would like to wish Doris a very happy 106th birthday.

‘Doris celebrated with other residents during the afternoon with a singer who takes requests – Doris has chosen a song by Elvis as her special song.

‘Doris then enjoyed a socially distanced visit with her family.’

Doris is a resident of Emsworth House. Picture: Sam Stephenson

The sisters’ mum Audrey was Doris’s only child, and she sadly passed away in 1997.

Sharon said: ‘Nan’s just amazing - she’s stepped into the mother role for me and my sister when we lost our mum so young. She’s been nan and mum.

‘She’s phenomenal, she’s such a character, even now with her age-related dementia, you see her spirit come through.

‘Not your typical old lady.’

Sharon is mum to three daughters - Jade, Amie and Molly - and Sharon’s sister Tracey has two sons - Luke and Bradley.

Luke has four children, making Doris a great-great-grandmother.

Doris’s younger sister Gladys passed away many years ago, and younger brother Leslie is in his 80s.

