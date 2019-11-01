A post-mortem examination has found that British backpacker Amelia Bambridge, whose body was found at sea a week after she disappeared in Cambodia, drowned.

The body of Ms Bambridge was examined at the main hospital in Sihanoukville, where it was taken after being found on Thursday in the Gulf of Thailand, the governor of Preah Sihanouk province said.

Amelia Bambridge. Picture: Family Handout/LBT/PA Wire

The 21-year-old, from Worthing, in West Sussex, disappeared after attending a beach party on the night of October 23 on the island of Koh Rong.

Her body was discovered by fishermen about 60 miles away.

The provincial police chief earlier said the post-mortem examination would be attended by forensic police, a hospital doctor, a court prosecutor, a representative of the British Embassy and members of Ms Bambridge's family.

Amelia Bambridge. Picture: Lucie Blackman Trust/Family via AP

Her mother, Linda Schultes, arrived at the Sihanoukville Referral Hospital in Sihanoukville province on Friday, along with other members of her family.

Miss Bambridge's sister Sharon Schultes wrote an emotional tribute to her on the family's fundraising page.

She said: ‘I have had the most horrific confirmation that my sister Amelia Bambridge was found and she is no longer with us.

‘It breaks my heart to let all my close family and friends know the horrendous outcome that we didn't want.

‘Now we have to get our Amelia back home to England so we can lay her beautiful soul to rest and to remember the wonderful life she lived.

‘Thank you for all the support we've had, please continue to do all you can so we can get all our family home with Amelia safely.’

The family's fundraising page on Facebook has raised nearly £17,000 to date.