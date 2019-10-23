Amputee completes Great South Run using mobility bike

AN amputee with autism competed with seasoned runners to finish The Great South Run in under two hours despite being in horrific pain.

Harley Salter is thought to have become the first person to run a 10-mile race in the UK using a three-wheeled mobility support bike, known as an Alinker.

The 25-year-old fought through the race on Sunday despite being hindered – with him registering an impressive time of one hour and 56 minutes.

Harley’s brave efforts saw him raise just under £500 for the Huntington's Disease Association.

Speaking to The News, Harley said: ‘It was a really long stride through Portsmouth. Afterwards I was exhausted but did enjoy the experience and was completely determined through the race.

‘I was encouraged by all the heroes everywhere and enjoyed the finish when I was surrounded by lots of applause.’

Harley’s mum said: ‘He blitzed the run. He kept pace with some of the seasoned runners.

‘It wasn’t that he had an advantage with his Alinker walking bike.

‘He is severely disadvantaged through his multiple disabilities and wasn’t wearing a sports specific prosthesis. He was wearing a standard, heavy, boot-like prosthesis with no flexibility in his ankle.

‘Yet through sheer determination and stamina he worked as hard as the other runners and ran the race.

‘The Alinker didn’t make it easy, it made it possible. He achieved the impossible. Thanks to the Great South Run Team for making it happen.’

She added: ‘Although there’s no official records broken, he has set a record because he will have been the first person to have run a 10 mile race on an Alinker in the UK.

‘He has set a record time which will now be a benchmark for others taking on a similar challenge on an Alinker.’

Harley also suffers with obsessive compulsive disorder, Tourette’s syndrome and hypermobility but hasn’t let this slow him down after taking on various challenges for charity.

Charity walks earlier this year saw Harley clock up more than 60 miles, raising around £2,500 in the process.

He now plans on running another marathon in December.