An air ambulance in Hampshire has been shortlisted for a digital award

AN AIR ambulance charity in Hampshire has been shortlisted for a national award.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance (HIOWAA) has been shortlisted for the Digital Innovation of the Year prize in Third Sector magazine’s annual awards.

Judges from the awards have recognised the charity’s online Wellbeing Programme, the first of it’s kind for an air ambulance charities, which supports staff mental health.

The programme, which launched earlier this year, includes a website which includes an anonymous monthly mental health survey.

Dr Matt Kerton, who led the programme, said he was ‘proud to be shortlisted’ with the other ‘amazing’ charities that were in the category

More than 300 entries were submitted for the award, with six charities making the shortlist.

The winners will be announced on Thursday September 19.