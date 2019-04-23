Animal-themed fun on the cards as Lord Mayor’s Rural and Seaside Show gears up for Portsmouth return for Early May bank holiday

A SHOW geared at merging the fun of the countryside and the seaside is set to return to the city next weekend.

A host of creatures will go on display as the Lord Mayor’s Rural and Seaside Show takes to Castle Field in Southsea from Saturday, May 4 to Monday, May 6.

Staged to incorporate the early May bank holiday, the event will welcome demonstrations from heavy horses in its main arena on Sunday and Monday.

On the same days on Southsea Common, next to the skate park, all star jumping events will wow the crowds – with a number of show jumping displays planned.

While throughout the weekend, show-goers will get the chance to enjoy a host of quirky activities including ferret racing, barrel racing, owl meet-and-greets and games for dog owners to tackle alongside their furry friends.

The show will open from 10am until 5pm daily and is free to attend, but some activities require registration when doors open.