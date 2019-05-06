A YEARLY weekend celebration in Southsea has gone down a treat with the thousands of visitors who made the most of the good weather.

The Lord Mayor’s Rural and Seaside Show in Castle Field saw guests wowed by a number of attractions, including ferret racing, a traditional Punch and Judy show, zorbing and more.

Penny Wagalot placed first in the 'Best Rescue' class, with her owner Hiliary Hayes. Picture: Duncan Shepherd

But it was the animals who stole the show at the weekend, with a dog show, heavy horses and owls capturing the hearts of visitors.

Families from across Portsmouth enjoyed the May sunshine as they took in the weekend’s sights.

Stuart Goodman, 41, went along with Amy Moore, also 41, with children Chester, age five, and Harrison, 10 – as well as their dog Duke.

Amy said: ‘We’ve absolutely loved it here – there has been so much to look at.

Claire from Hayling Island Donkeys with 'Piper'. Picture: Duncan Shepherd

‘We’ve seen the owls and saw part of the dog show; I don’t think we could have entered Duke in it unless there was a ‘most disobedient’ category.

‘The kids have really enjoyed it, it’s something different and brings in the start of the summer.’

Duke wasn’t the only dog that had turned up on the day, as Odin and Galahad, both four, were taking in the sights under the watchful eye of owner Mark Haywood, 52 from Paulsgrove.

He said: ‘This is the first time I’ve come down to this event. A friend recommended it to me and so I thought we would come and check it out.

Winter-Blu Glossop, age four, gets her face painted. Picture: Duncan Shepherd

‘It’s so much bigger than I thought it would be, and it seems to have been a nice treat for the dogs too.’

Nicola Stringer, 38, from Southsea, said that her children, four-year-old William and two-year-old Lucy, had also enjoyed the various attractions.

‘We came on Saturday and William really enjoyed the Punch and Judy show,’ she said.

‘Part of the reason we came back for the Monday is so he could watch it again.

Horses take to the main stage at the Rural and Seaside Show. Picture: Duncan Shepherd

‘Lucy really liked seeing all the animals, especially the horse and cart race and the ferret racing.

‘Where we only live up the road, whenever there is something like this happening in Southsea we always come down – it brings everyone out and it’s good to make the most of these things.’