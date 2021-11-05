From state secondaries through to highly regard private schools.

And through the years the halls and corridors of these schools have been frequented by many future celebrities and famous faces.

From renowned physicists to reality tv stars, Formula 1 engineers and radio personalities.

One of our schools also educated a former Prime Minister!

See the faces of 15 famous people who went to school in Portsmouth in our gallery below.

1. Nicholas Lyndhurst Nicholas Lyndhurst grew up in the area and went to Portsmouth Grammar School. Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Photo: Stuart C. Wilson Photo Sales

2. Demi Jones Demi Jones, who came third in Love Island in early 2020, also went to Springfield School. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire Photo: Ian West Photo Sales

3. Ant Middleton Ant Middleton, a former special forces soldier-turned-celebrity who grew up in Portsmouth, he went to Portsmouth Grammar School Photo: supplied Photo Sales

4. James Callaghan The former Prime Minister James Callaghan was a pupil at Mayfield School. Photo: Evening Standard/Getty Images Photo Sales