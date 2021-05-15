CCTV footage of Rebecca Chase

The 25-year-old left her family’s address in Ringmer Road, Worthing, around 7.30pm on Thursday, May 13, and did not explain where she was going, and is not in possession of her mobile phone.

CCTV enquiries have established that Rebecca was walking around Worthing town centre at 9.21pm and an image picturing her at this time has been released.

The last confirmed sighting is at 9.28pm in the vicinity of Ambrose Place.

Officers are urging anyone who with relevant CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage in the Ambrose Place and Lyndhurst Road areas to come forward.

She is described as white, about 5’2”, with short red hair with mousey roots showing, and was last seen wearing a pink/grey oversize hoody and grey trainers with a pink background (possibly Reebok).

Anyone who sees Rebecca is asked to dial 999, quoting serial 1447 of 13/05.

