Hampshire Constabulary is also appealing for witnesses to the collision after police were called to Cowplain at 11.56pm last night.

A black moped and a black Mercedes were involved in the incident, which took place in Milton Road near to the parade of shops.

Before this, the moped is reported to have been ridden along London Road, from Widley, before turning on to Hambledon Road and then Milton Road.

Police officers would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened, and are keen to capture any dash cam footage of the moped between London Road and Milton Road, in the moments leading up to the incident.

Those with dash cam footage or any information are asked to contact the police on 101, quoting 44210292771, or visit hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report.

