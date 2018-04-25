Appeal launched for volunteers to help once a month at Portsmouth cathedral’s social lifeline

A PLEA has gone out for more volunteers to help save a lunch club that has been running for 35 years.

The Tuesday Lunch Club, which is held at the Beckett Hall at Portsmouth Anglican Cathedral in Old Portsmouth, invites older people from the area to come together to enjoy food and friendship.

It relies on four teams of volunteers who take turns each week to work.

Many of the volunteers have been helping at the scheme for many years following retirement.

New volunteers are needed to help out once a month, as some of the existing team may be unable to continue with their commitments which could lead to the loss of the lunch club altogether, organisers fear.

People who go to the club say it is a lifeline.

Edda Rea from Portsmouth said: ‘I’ve been coming to this luncheon club for years. We all look forward to Tuesday, not only for the lovely meal but for the company. It’s nice to come every week and meet up with new friends and old friends and have a chat.’

Volunteer Celia Veal said on volunteering: ‘We start at 9am and the meal is at half past 12.

‘We serve everyone and make sure everyone is happy and contented with what they’ve got. They sit with friends and they can come here and know they don’t have to rush to get out.’

Celia said that the volunteers try to encourage new people to get involved.

Both attendees and organisers feel it would be a great loss if the club was unable to continue.

For more information about getting involved, contact the cathedral on (023) 9282 3300.