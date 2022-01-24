Acoong Lau was last seen at about 8.30am on Sunday on a push bike in Riverhead Close, Milton.

Police say he has not been heard from since and his family are concerned about him.

Acoong Lau who was last seen yesterday at 8.30am Picture issued by Hampshire police

A spokesperson said; ‘Officers have been conducting extensive searches and we are now turning to the public for assistance.

‘We would ask you to keep an eye out for Acoong - or you may have seen him at some point [on Sunday].’

Mr Lau is Asian, about 5ft and slim. He has short black hair and was wearing a dark jacket.

The bicycle had a basket on the back.