Appeal launched to find missing Acoong Lau from Portsmouth
An urgent appeal has been sent out to find a missing man from Southsea.
Acoong Lau was last seen at about 8.30am on Sunday on a push bike in Riverhead Close, Milton.
Police say he has not been heard from since and his family are concerned about him.
Read More
A spokesperson said; ‘Officers have been conducting extensive searches and we are now turning to the public for assistance.
‘We would ask you to keep an eye out for Acoong - or you may have seen him at some point [on Sunday].’
Mr Lau is Asian, about 5ft and slim. He has short black hair and was wearing a dark jacket.
The bicycle had a basket on the back.
If you have seen him or have any information, call police on 101, quoting the reference 44220030647.