Josh Bourne was last seen at about 7am today leaving his home in George Street, Buckland.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘We, along with Josh’s family, are growing increasingly concerned for his safety and are now asking the general public to report any sightings to us.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Bourne from Portsmouth, who has gone missing

‘We believe that Josh is on foot and likely to still be in the Portsmouth area.

‘We appreciate that this image isn't the clearest quality, but it's the best we have available at this time.’

Josh is white, about 5ft 10in and slim, and has short mousey brown hair.

He was last seen wearing grey or black joggers and a blue hoodie.Anyone who has seen Josh today has been asked to call 101 quoting incident number 1270 of today’s date.