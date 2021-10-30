Appeal launched to find missing Josh Bourne from Portsmouth
An urgent appeal has gone out to find a missing man from Portsmouth – who is still thought to be somewhere in the area.
Josh Bourne was last seen at about 7am today leaving his home in George Street, Buckland.
A police spokeswoman said: ‘We, along with Josh’s family, are growing increasingly concerned for his safety and are now asking the general public to report any sightings to us.
‘We believe that Josh is on foot and likely to still be in the Portsmouth area.
‘We appreciate that this image isn't the clearest quality, but it's the best we have available at this time.’
Josh is white, about 5ft 10in and slim, and has short mousey brown hair.
He was last seen wearing grey or black joggers and a blue hoodie.Anyone who has seen Josh today has been asked to call 101 quoting incident number 1270 of today’s date.
Dial 999 in the event of an emergency.