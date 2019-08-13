Have your say

AN APPEAL has been launched to find a man who went missing after going to Queen Alexandra Hospital.

Grzegorz Walczak, 25, left the Cosham site at about 8.35am today and was last seen running down Southwick Hill Road.

Police have said they are ‘concerned’ for his welfare and urge anyone who have seen him to contact them.

Grzegorz is described as being white, 5ft 4ins tall and slim with dark hair and a ‘stubbly beard’.

He was last seen wearing blue tracksuit bottoms, a white T-shirt and black trainers.

The picture collage above shows a full-length image of Grzegorz and a CCTV image of him captured this morning.

If you have seen him, call police on 101, quoting the reference number 44190286168.