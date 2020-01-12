Appeal to find Havant woman last seen leaving Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth

A WOMAN has gone missing after leaving Queen Alexandra Hospital.

Carlie Murphy, 37, from Havant, was last seen around 4pm on Wednesday after she left the hospital in Cosham.

Have you seen missing Carlie Murphy? Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Police have said that she is unwell and has not been in contact with family since then, which is unlike her, and they are understandably concerned for her welfare.

READ MORE: Appeal to find man last seen in Portsmouth who has been missing for two days

Carlie is described as being white, around 5ft 6ins tall and with short brown hair. She also has wording tattooed on both arms.

When she was last seen, she was wearing navy bottoms and a white top.

Police believe she has returned to the Havant area.

Have you seen anyone matching her description? Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 44200013608.

READ MORE: Safety fears after crash outside Portsmouth nursery sees Uber car slam into a garden wall

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.