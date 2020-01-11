Appeal to find man last seen in Portsmouth who has been missing for two days

Have your say

A POLICE appeal has been launched to find a man who has been missing for two days.

Wayne Cull, 40, was last seen in Kingston Road, Fratton on Thursday at 7.30am and since then he has not been in contact with family and friends.

Have you seen Wayne Cull? Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Police have said that there enquiries so far have found that he was in Slindon Street later on Thursday morning.

READ MORE: Bedhampton family shocked by personal invitation to watch 'incredible' NASA rocket launch

A picture of Wayne has been shared by the force, which it is a bit blurry, it shows you what he was wearing.

Wayne is described as being white, of a medium build 5ft 9ins tall, with brown short hair and blue eyes.

READ MORE: Safety fears after crash outside Portsmouth nursery sees Uber car slam into a garden wall

As you can see in the image, he was wearing dark trousers, a dark coat with the Portsmouth Football Club crest and dark trainers with a white stripe.

Have you seen anyone matching Wayne’s description today?

If you think you can help, please call police on 101, quoting 44200010104.