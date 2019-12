Why not help ring in the 2020s by looking back through these nostalgic pictures and see if you can spot yourself or anyone you know! If you want to get hold of a copy of one of the photos, visit our photosales website.

Revellers enjoying a night at Tiger Tiger in Portsmouth. Picture (101124-8740) Malcolm Wells JPIMedia Buy a Photo

The revellers who were the Face on the floor at Tiger Tiger in Portsmouth Steve Reid JPIMedia Buy a Photo

The nightclub goers who were the Face on the floor at Tiger Tiger. Picture: 100561-11 Will Caddy JPIMedia Buy a Photo

The faces on the floor at Tiger Tiger. Picture: (101124-8729) Malcolm Wells JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more