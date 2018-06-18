Are you Portsmouth’s best pole dancer? Strip club to hold competition – with a £500 cash prize for the winner

IF YOU’VE ever fancied yourself as a renowned pole dancer, now is the time to prove yourself.

A competition at a Portsmouth strip club will be looking for the best pole dancer around – with £500 up for grabs.

Do you have what it takes to win?

The event, being run by Wiggle Portsmouth in Surrey Street on August 4, will give amateur pole dancers the chance to show off their moves and face off against other dancers from across the region.

Entrants will dance to two songs of their choice for a total of five minutes

General manager John Fernandez says that the competition is a great opportunity for pole dancers in the area.

He said: ‘I was looking it up and there was nothing like this happening in Portsmouth.

‘Pole dancing has a bad name to some and is often associated with stripping – but we wanted to do something about that by making it a competition instead.

‘At Wiggle we believe pole dancing is a form of art and fitness. We want to change the current perception of it being a cheap form of entertainment.

‘There’s no stripping involved – it’s all about the dancing.’

The competition is exclusively for women, with the deadline for entries being Saturday, July 7.

Mr Fernandez said: ‘This is a chance for amateur pole dancers to make a name for themselves.

‘As long as you’re passionate and have a desire to make yourself look sexy, you’re welcome to enter.

‘I’ve contacted pole dancing schools in Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham and elsewhere in Hampshire and the response has been good so far.’

The event will cost £10 to enter – for more information people can go to wiggleclub.com/portsmouth.