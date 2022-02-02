The convoy, organised by the Royal British Legion Riders Branch (RBLRB), will honour the fallen from past conflicts by travelling from Southwick House to Basingstoke on June 25.

The event will be fundraising for the RBLRB, with its members providing a motorcycle escort.

It follows the group’s convoy of Second World War military vehicles to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, which travelled 50 miles through Hampshire and Berkshire in June 2019.

The convoy of Second World War military vehicles during the commemorations for the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

This year’s procession will be welcomed at a free to enter public event on the show field adjacent the Milestones Living History Museum in Basingstoke.

The convoy is expecting to attract more than 60 vintage military vehicles from private owners, according to John Leete, an Alton resident and historian who is helping to organise the convoy.

The 60-year-old said: ‘In 2019, we had the story of Eisenhower. This time, we’re thinking about the fallen – we want the emphasis to be on remembrance, history, and education.

‘We want to reach new audiences, so we want a lot of young people to turn out.’

The convoy is hoping to inspire towns and villages along the route to join the commemorations, as Wickham did with Second World War decorations across the village to mark the convoy’s passing in 2019.

John added: ‘Some communities will be planning commemorative actions.

‘It gives people who wouldn’t have the chance to go to the Cenotaph something special to mark the day.’

The convoy will leave Southwick at approximately 10am and will take the B2177 to Wickham, then the A32 through the Meon Valley, before joining the A31 at Alton.

From Alton the convoy will exit via the B3349 on route to the former Lasham Airfield GU34 5SS for a short stop over.

It will then take the A339 to Basingstoke arriving at approximately noon.

