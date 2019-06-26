Armed forces personnel offered free bus travel

ARMED forces personnel will be offered free bus travel to recognise their contribution.

Stagecoach South has made the gesture for armed forces personnel carrying military identification on Armed Forces Day on Saturday. Veterans will need to wear the veteran’s badge on the day.

Edward Hodgson, managing director of Stagecoach South said: ‘Once again, we are proud to be supporting Armed Forces Day. Through our support we hope we can send a clear message to our Armed Forces communities in Surrey, Sussex and Hampshire that we appreciate and recognise the commitment they have made to our country over the years.’

Stagecoach Group signed the Ministry of Defence’s Armed Forces Corporate Covenant in support of the Armed Forces Community, recognising the value of serving personnel.

