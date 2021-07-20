Art exhibition at Gosport gallery will showcase the work of 20 artists in bid to raise funds for mental health charity Solent Mind

A GOSPORT gallery will unveil works by 20 artists at an exhibition raising awareness of mental health issues.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 11:52 am

The Yellow Edge Gallery is set to host the Unhooked exhibition later this year.

Curated and managed by Dale Lodge of Mernpunk Alternative Interiors, the exhibition will provide artists with a platform to raise awareness and understanding of issues surrounding mental health within the community.

Artists Tom Fry, Laura Greenway, Clarke Reynolds, Ashleigh Spice, Adam Riches and Jazmine Saunders will showcase their work, which explores themes ranging from grief, anxiety, insomnia, PTSD, and depression, to living with blindness, autism, and other disabilities.

Artist Charlotte Hampson
Artist Charlotte Hampson

The exhibition also aims to raise funds for Mental Health Charity Solent Mind.

Dale said: ‘We have set ourselves a target to raise £5,000, which will be split into two sections.

‘The first part is to cover the gallery’s non-profit hire charge of £1000 for the duration of the exhibition, so that all artists will be able to exhibit without the pressure of having to find the funds to allow them to do so.

Dale Lodge, curator

‘The remainder of our target amount is to raise funds for Solent Mind.’

Organisations are being offered the opportunity to sponsor an artist’s £50 exhibition fee, contribute towards the fundraising goal, or donate to the charity directly.

Those sponsoring the event will have their Company name featured across the exhibition’s literature, as well as across the event’s social media and web platforms.

The Unhooked exhibition will be held from October 9 to 17.

Artist Adam Riches

Find out more at unhookedtheexhibition.org.

