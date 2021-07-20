The Yellow Edge Gallery is set to host the Unhooked exhibition later this year.

Curated and managed by Dale Lodge of Mernpunk Alternative Interiors, the exhibition will provide artists with a platform to raise awareness and understanding of issues surrounding mental health within the community.

Artists Tom Fry, Laura Greenway, Clarke Reynolds, Ashleigh Spice, Adam Riches and Jazmine Saunders will showcase their work, which explores themes ranging from grief, anxiety, insomnia, PTSD, and depression, to living with blindness, autism, and other disabilities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Artist Charlotte Hampson

The exhibition also aims to raise funds for Mental Health Charity Solent Mind.

Dale said: ‘We have set ourselves a target to raise £5,000, which will be split into two sections.

‘The first part is to cover the gallery’s non-profit hire charge of £1000 for the duration of the exhibition, so that all artists will be able to exhibit without the pressure of having to find the funds to allow them to do so.

Dale Lodge, curator

‘The remainder of our target amount is to raise funds for Solent Mind.’

Organisations are being offered the opportunity to sponsor an artist’s £50 exhibition fee, contribute towards the fundraising goal, or donate to the charity directly.

Those sponsoring the event will have their Company name featured across the exhibition’s literature, as well as across the event’s social media and web platforms.

The Unhooked exhibition will be held from October 9 to 17.

Artist Adam Riches

Find out more at unhookedtheexhibition.org.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron